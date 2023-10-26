Shelton Police Arrest Two in Stolen Firearm Case

On 10/24/2023 the Shelton Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jaiden

Lanzi of Shelton and 19-year-old Jason Smith of Derby. Both Lanzi and Smith

were charged with being in possession of a stolen firearm and related charges.

The arrest stems from an incident that was reported to Shelton Police on

10/17/2023, where two firearms were stolen from a Shelton residence. During the

investigation, it was discovered that the firearms had transitioned through several

individuals.



Through interviews and follow-up investigation the Shelton Police applied for

and were granted search warrants to search residences and vehicles in Shelton,

Derby, and North Haven. During the execution of search warrants in Shelton and

North Haven officers located the two reported stolen firearms.

Lanzi was processed and charged with Theft of a Firearm, illegal transfer of a

stolen firearm, improper storage of a firearm, and Risk of Injury to a minor. Lanzi

was held on $100,000.00 bond and transported to Derby Superior Court on

10/25/2023.



Smith was processed and charged with Theft of a Firearm, illegal transfer of

a stolen firearm, and improper storage of a firearm. Smith was placed on a

$200,000.00 bond and transported to Derby Superior Court on 10/25/2023.

The investigation is ongoing with additional arrests expected in this

investigation.