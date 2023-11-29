120mph on Route 8/25

On 11/26/2023, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Troop G in Bridgeport observed a green BMW traveling in excess of 120 MPH on Route 8 southbound in the area of Exit 2 in Bridgeport.

This area has a posted speed limit of 55 MPH. When Troopers attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop the BMW, accelerated and entered onto I-95 southbound, eluding Troopers.

Minutes later, another Trooper observed the same vehicle exiting I-95 southbound at Exit 18 in Westport and attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop. In response, the BMW fled the area, again eluding Troopers.

Patrol units in the area were advised that the same vehicle, a BMW sedan displaying a New Jersey registration, had just fled from Westport Police and entered the Merritt Parkway, traveling northbound.

Shortly thereafter, Troopers, with the assistance of Trumbull Police, located the BMW operator, identified as Ethan Steier, DOB 02/19/2003, of Warren, New Jersey, and the BMW parked on Waller Road in Bridgeport. Steier was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Troop G, where he was processed and charged with the following:

C.G.S. 14-222*, Reckless Driving C.G.S. 14-223(a), Disobeying the Signal of an Officer

Steier was later released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Bridgeport Superior Court, on 01/08/2024.