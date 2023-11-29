Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

120mph on Route 8/25

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 29, 2023

On 11/26/2023, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Troop G in Bridgeport observed a green BMW traveling in excess of 120 MPH on Route 8 southbound in the area of Exit 2 in Bridgeport.

This area has a posted speed limit of 55 MPH. When Troopers attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop the BMW, accelerated and entered onto I-95 southbound, eluding Troopers.

Minutes later, another Trooper observed the same vehicle exiting I-95 southbound at Exit 18 in Westport and attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop. In response, the BMW fled the area, again eluding Troopers.

Patrol units in the area were advised that the same vehicle, a BMW sedan displaying a New Jersey registration, had just fled from Westport Police and entered the Merritt Parkway, traveling northbound.

Shortly thereafter, Troopers, with the assistance of Trumbull Police, located the BMW operator, identified as Ethan Steier, DOB 02/19/2003, of Warren, New Jersey, and the BMW parked on Waller Road in Bridgeport. Steier was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Troop G, where he was processed and charged with the following:

C.G.S. 14-222*, Reckless Driving C.G.S. 14-223(a), Disobeying the Signal of an Officer

Steier was later released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Bridgeport Superior Court, on 01/08/2024.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Route 8/25 Crash

Nov 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

Nov 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Home Invasion With Shots Fired

Nov 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

120mph on Route 8/25

Nov 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Shelton News: Downtown Robbery

Nov 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

State Police Holiday Stats

Nov 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Monroe News: Structure Fire

Nov 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick