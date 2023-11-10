Break-In Leads To Ballotgate in Fairfield?

The Office of the Secretary of the State released the following statement following reports of a law enforcement investigation in Fairfield tonight:

“Our office is aware of a potential incident that was reported Thursday night in Fairfield, near the site of the town’s secure ballot storage. The Connecticut State Police and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney are conducting an investigation to determine if a crime took place, and the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) has been alerted. Questions about the investigation should be directed to the State Police and the Chief State’s Attorney’s office.

Plans for Tuesday’s recount for Fairfield’s First Selectman remain in place, pending the results of the investigation.”

STATEMENT FROM FAIRFIELD POLICE CHIEF ROBERT KALAMARAS

FAIRFIELD — The following is a statement from Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras:

“Earlier today, I was informed by legal counsel for the Town of Fairfield of a possible break-in at a Town facility known to house election equipment and ballots.

Noting the incredible sensitivity of such a report, and given the ongoing closely contested race for First Selectman in town, I made the decision to immediately notify the State’s Attorney Office for the Judicial District of Fairfield, to inform them of the matter and to request the assistance of their office.

State’s Attorney Joseph T. Corradino and the Connecticut State Police immediately responded to the Mona Terrace facility in question. An investigation is ongoing at this time. I felt it was the prudent course of action for the Connecticut State Police and State’s Attorney to investigate this matter. On behalf of the Fairfield Police Department, I wish to thank and acknowledge State’s Attorney Corradino and our State Police for their immediate attention and response.”