Bridgeport News: Another Park Avenue Arrest

28-year-old Rhameir Marqui Bush of Ansonia CT was taken into custody this morning in Bristol Connecticut for his involvement in the August 22, 2023, triple shooting on Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. He is charged with Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm. His bond is set at 750 thousand dollars.

Bush was served with three additional warrants as follows:

Failure to appear in the 1st Degree. Bond is set at 1 million dollars.

Possession of Narcotics. Bond is set at 75 thousand dollars.

Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Responsibility, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree. Bond is set at 200 thousand dollars.