Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Another Park Avenue Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

Nov 30, 2023

28-year-old Rhameir Marqui Bush of Ansonia CT was taken into custody this morning in Bristol Connecticut for his involvement in the August 22, 2023, triple shooting on Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.  He is charged with Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.  His bond is set at 750 thousand dollars.

Bush was served with three additional warrants as follows:

Failure to appear in the 1st Degree.  Bond is set at 1 million dollars.

Possession of Narcotics. Bond is set at 75 thousand dollars.

Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Responsibility, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree.  Bond is set at 200 thousand dollars.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

