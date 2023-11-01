Fairfield News: Man ALMOST Hit By Train

2023-10-31@7:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Assistant Fire Chief George Gomolo credited the quick actions of the Metro North conductor for saving a man’s life tonight. For some reason, a man was on the tracks, the conductor saw the man on the tracks who braked to stop and sounded the horn. The man ran back and ducked under the platform which prevented the train from hitting him. There were no injuries. The police are interviewing the man as to why he was on the tracks, there is a language barrier that they were working through.

