Fairfield

Fairfield News: Man ALMOST Hit By Train

Stephen Krauchick

Nov 1, 2023

2023-10-31@7:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Assistant Fire Chief George Gomolo credited the quick actions of the Metro North conductor for saving a man’s life tonight. For some reason, a man was on the tracks, the conductor saw the man on the tracks who braked to stop and sounded the horn. The man ran back and ducked under the platform which prevented the train from hitting him. There were no injuries. The police are interviewing the man as to why he was on the tracks, there is a language barrier that they were working through.

Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

