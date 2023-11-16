Local Teen Arrested in Connection with July Homicide

On November 3, 2023, 18-year-old Jada Artis from Ansonia was taken into custody in connection with the tragic homicide of Abdul-Jalil Humphrey that occurred on July 14, 2023, on Hodge Avenue. Artis faces charges of Felony Murder, Robbery First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree, and Hindering Prosecution. Currently held on a $2,000,000.00 bond, Artis is scheduled for arraignment in Milford Superior Court on November 8, 2023.

The arrest of Jada Artis follows a comprehensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. A second suspect, 20-year-old Sahvon Valentine from Hartford, was identified as the individual who shot Humphrey. Although Valentine is presently in the custody of the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, an arrest warrant has been issued, and he will be apprehended soon.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts of various law enforcement agencies, the Ansonia Police Department extends gratitude to the Derby Police Department, Connecticut State Police – Central District Major Crime, Shelton Police Department, Middletown Police Department, and the State of Connecticut Forensic Laboratory for their invaluable assistance in the investigation.

The tragic incident unfolded on July 14, 2023, around 1:40 P.M., when the Ansonia Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting gunfire and a person shot on Hodge Avenue. Responding officers discovered 30-year-old Abdul-Jalil Humphrey in the driveway of 124 Hodge Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite being rushed to Griffin Hospital, Humphrey was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation revealed the involvement of two vehicles in the incident, and the Ansonia Police Department is actively seeking their whereabouts.

The first vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai Elantra with black color and Connecticut registration BK 30761, belonged to the victim and was stolen from the scene after the shooting.

The second vehicle is a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Premier with red color and Connecticut registration BD 24248. The suspect was driving this stolen vehicle just before the shooting, and it was occupied by at least one other person who drove it away from the scene.

In the interest of public safety, if either vehicle is spotted, it is advised not to approach it and instead contact the local police department immediately.