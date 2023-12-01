MURPHY TO VISIT HEAD START PROGRAM

HARTFORD—U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Friday will visit the CREC Head Start at the Swift Factory. More than 5,500 children and families are served by Head Start in Connecticut. Murphy will tour the facilities and gather feedback from staff on both the workforce shortage and extremely high demand for care they face. Murphy will discuss the importance of Congress taking action to pass additional funding for childcare in President Biden’s supplemental domestic funding package.