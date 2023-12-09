Bridgeport-Derby News: Attempted Street Takeover

2023-12-09@12:55am–#Bridgeport CT– State police and officers from surrounding towns were towns were called to Boston Avenue near William Street for a large crowd of cars and people. The state police said people were shooting off flares and jumping on police cars. When I arrived after my 10-minute travel time, the area was clear except for the remaining police cars. There is now a report of a large number of street racers in Derby on Pershing Drive with people shooting fireworks out of their car. One racer aimed his car at a Derby police car.