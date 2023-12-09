Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Valley

Bridgeport-Derby News: Attempted Street Takeover

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 9, 2023

2023-12-09@12:55am–#Bridgeport CT– State police and officers from surrounding towns were towns were called to Boston Avenue near William Street for a large crowd of cars and people. The state police said people were shooting off flares and jumping on police cars. When I arrived after my 10-minute travel time, the area was clear except for the remaining police cars. There is now a report of a large number of street racers in Derby on Pershing Drive with people shooting fireworks out of their car. One racer aimed his car at a Derby police car.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Sliced Finger

Dec 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Accident Involving A School Bus

Dec 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Hospital Incident

Dec 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport Valley

Bridgeport-Derby News: Attempted Street Takeover

Dec 9, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Route 8 Crash AGAIN

Dec 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Sliced Finger

Dec 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Accident Involving A School Bus

Dec 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick