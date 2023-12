The following are preliminary New’s Years traffic statistics from Friday, 12/29/2023, at 12:00 a.m., to Saturday, 12/31/2023, at 6:00 a.m.:

Total Calls for Service – 2,408 Speeding Violations – 59

Other Moving Violations (Following too Closely, Failure to Move Over, etc.) – 157

Motorist Assists – 81 DUI Arrests – 23

Motor Vehicle Accidents – 165 Serious Injury- 1 (Oxford)