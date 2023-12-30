

Today, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas gave an update on the absentee ballot process for Bridgeport’s new mayoral primary on January 23, 2024. She shared that 3,620 absentee ballot applications were signed at the Bridgeport Town Clerk office by 10:30 a.m., with 4,690 applications requested by 3:30 p.m.

Because the election campaign window is shorter, Secretary Thomas emphasized the importance of understanding the requirements for the absentee ballot process. Election monitors are working with the Bridgeport Town Clerk’s office to educate those who sign out applications.

Due to a high number of requests, the Secretary of the State’s Office reached out to the campaigns of both Democratic primary candidates to provide reminders on the process. Secretary Thomas issued instructions for absentee ballot applications to all Bridgeport residents, including the need to register with the Town Clerk for those requesting five or more applications.

The Office also released videos in English and Spanish by Secretary Thomas, former Registrar Peggy Reeves, and CTCA President Patty Spruance to educate the public on absentee ballot laws. The videos are available online and will be posted on the Office’s website and social media.

Additionally, an update on efforts to secure the election in Bridgeport was issued by the Office. For information on the Democratic Mayoral Primary process, refer to the full election calendar. Individuals can report suspected election malfeasance to the Connecticut State Elections Enforcement Commission.