Bridgeport Explosion Captured On Video

Special thanks to our viewer who goes by the name Panda Video. He always send us the best stuff and here he captured the moment of the explosion at Tradbe Facility on Cross Street.

Bridgeport Emergency Center said in a statement:

Bridgeport Fire, Police and AMR were dispatched and the Bridgeport EOC activated to Level 2. BFD On-scene reports indicated a large active fire locate at 50-57 Cross Street at the Tradbe Facility and a third alarm was ordered. The BPD began evacuating a two-block radius and began alerting residents to shelter-in-place to avoid smoke exposure.

AMR reporting three victims were injured one with burns and two with smoke inhalation. All transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

BFD was able to quickly bring the fire under control. State and Regional agencies have been alerted to assist with air quality, run-off into the storm drains and to assist with the incident.

Mutual aid was received by Fairfield and Stratford Fire Departments to help man our fire stations.