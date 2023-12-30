Bridgeport Police Investigate Shooting Incident in Dekalb Avenue Neighborhood

On December 22, 2023, at around 11:00 pm, Bridgeport Police Officers swiftly responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Dekalb Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim, a 21-year-old Naugatuck man, who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound (a graze) to the head. The victim was promptly transported to a nearby hospital by AMR Ambulance for medical treatment. The Detective Bureau assumed control of the investigation, conducting a thorough examination of the scene, collecting evidence, and conducting interviews. It was determined that the victim, seated in a parked car with friends from the Dekalb Avenue neighborhood, was shot. Despite the frightening incident, the victim and his friends managed to seek refuge inside a residence on Dekalb Avenue, from where they contacted the police. Authorities believe this to be an isolated occurrence and encourage anyone with information to reach out to Detective Kenneth McKenna, the case officer, at 203-581-5245 or use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Post navigation