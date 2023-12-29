Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Explosions/3 Alarm Fire

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 29, 2023

Bridgeport Fire, Police and AMR were dispatched and the Bridgeport EOC activated to Level 2. BFD On-scene reports indicated a large active fire locate at 50-57 Cross Street at the Tradbe Facility and a third alarm was ordered. The BPD began evacuating a two-block radius and began alerting residents to shelter-in-place to avoid smoke exposure.

AMR reporting three victims were injured one with burns and two with smoke inhalation. All transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

The BPD began evacuating a two-block radius and began alerting residents to shelter-in-place to avoid smoke exposure.

AMR reporting three victims were injured one with burns and two with smoke inhalation. All transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

BFD was able to quickly bring the fire under control. State and Regional agencies have been alerted to assist with air quality, run-off into the storm drains and to assist with the incident.

Mutual aid was received by Fairfield and Stratford Fire Departments to help man our fire stations.

The incident is currently under investigation. At this time the following roads are closed 

Bishop from CT Ave to Barnum Ave 

East Ave @ Bishop Street to Barnum Ave 

Barnum Ave from Prince Street to Bishop both east and west bound 

Elizabeth street from Cross Street to Barnum Ave

Willow street from Cross street to Barnum Ave

We thank the community, businesses and residents for their cooperation during this incident.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Dec 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

City of Bridgeport Water Pollution Control Authority Approves New Operator Agreement, Achieves $60 Million in Savings

Dec 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

Dec 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Explosions/3 Alarm Fire

Dec 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Domestic Violence At The Mall

Dec 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Dec 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

City of Bridgeport Water Pollution Control Authority Approves New Operator Agreement, Achieves $60 Million in Savings

Dec 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick