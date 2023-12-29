Bridgeport News: Explosions/3 Alarm Fire

Bridgeport Fire, Police and AMR were dispatched and the Bridgeport EOC activated to Level 2. BFD On-scene reports indicated a large active fire locate at 50-57 Cross Street at the Tradbe Facility and a third alarm was ordered. The BPD began evacuating a two-block radius and began alerting residents to shelter-in-place to avoid smoke exposure.

AMR reporting three victims were injured one with burns and two with smoke inhalation. All transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

BFD was able to quickly bring the fire under control. State and Regional agencies have been alerted to assist with air quality, run-off into the storm drains and to assist with the incident.

Mutual aid was received by Fairfield and Stratford Fire Departments to help man our fire stations.

The incident is currently under investigation. At this time the following roads are closed

Bishop from CT Ave to Barnum Ave

East Ave @ Bishop Street to Barnum Ave

Barnum Ave from Prince Street to Bishop both east and west bound

Elizabeth street from Cross Street to Barnum Ave

Willow street from Cross street to Barnum Ave

We thank the community, businesses and residents for their cooperation during this incident.