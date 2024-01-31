Bridgeport News: Ganim Ready For Round 4

I want to say and express here today. As I as I did on election night on Tuesday. My humble appreciation. For the thousands of residents voters in the city of Bridgeport who trudged through difficult weather in January to make sure that their votes counted and the hard leaders hard fought battle. And the hard fought progress that we’re making in the city of Bridgeport would continue. Fantasies that the Gomes campaign are trying to throw out to justify asking and forcing the City of Bridgeport to spend another $120,000 for the 4th election in four months. Business now forced, unnecessarily forced. General election forced by Mr. Gomes because he’s not satisfied with the last three losses and wants us to do it again.

