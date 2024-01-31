Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Ganim Ready For Round 4

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 31, 2024

I want to say and express here today. As I as I did on election night on Tuesday. My humble appreciation. For the thousands of residents voters in the city of Bridgeport who trudged through difficult weather in January to make sure that their votes counted and the hard leaders hard fought battle. And the hard fought progress that we’re making in the city of Bridgeport would continue. Fantasies that the Gomes campaign are trying to throw out to justify asking and forcing the City of Bridgeport to spend another $120,000 for the 4th election in four months. Business now forced, unnecessarily forced. General election forced by Mr. Gomes because he’s not satisfied with the last three losses and wants us to do it again.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG JOINS COALITION SUPPORTING FAIR WAGES FOR FEDERAL CONTRACT WORKERS

Jan 31, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Gomes Vows To Fight On

Jan 31, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Jan 31, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Clubhouse Caper: Man Beaned by Baseball

Jan 31, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG JOINS COALITION SUPPORTING FAIR WAGES FOR FEDERAL CONTRACT WORKERS

Jan 31, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Ganim Ready For Round 4

Jan 31, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Gomes Vows To Fight On

Jan 31, 2024 Stephen Krauchick