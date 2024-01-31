Bridgeport News: Gomes Vows To Fight On

Today, candidate for mayor of Bridgeport John Gomes promised to push forward to a February vote. These are the soundbites from his speech today which he said:

“We are deeply committed to this campaign. As residents of Bridgeport, there is a resounding concern that change is necessary. That status quo has become unbearable. We, yes. Represent the voice of those who feel trapped in the cycle . As you know, our campaign was derailed when evidence of systematic attempts to oppress voters and to cheat. As the election and it was surface. A Superior Court judge agreed that the validity of the September 23 primary. Its results could not be validated because we had overwhelming evidence that we presented in court. We will continue on to February 27th. Win or lose? We will never give up on Bridgeport”.