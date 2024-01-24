Bridgeport News: North Avenue Crash UPDATE

#Bridgeport CT– At approximately 6:44pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received several calls for a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle crashing into a parked tractor trailer with airbags deployed. The Bridgeport Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene along with Bridgeport Police Officers to render aid. A preliminary investigation confirmed a 2002 tan Acura MDX traveling westbound on North Avenue between Remer Street and Wells Street crashed into the rear of a parked tractor trailer. The Acura was occupied by two males and the operator fled the scene on foot prior to emergency responders arriving. The passenger was seriously injured, and the fire department was forced to remove several sections of the vehicle to access the injured passenger and provide medical treatment to him. He was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital for injuries sustained during the accident.

This accident was investigated by the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team along with the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit from the Fairfield Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Division, Officer Andrew Orum, at (203) 576-7640, Andrew.Orum@bridgeportct.gov or the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS.