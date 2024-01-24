Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: North Avenue Crash UPDATE

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 24, 2024

#Bridgeport CT– At approximately 6:44pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received several calls for a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle crashing into a parked tractor trailer with airbags deployed. The Bridgeport Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene along with Bridgeport Police Officers to render aid. A preliminary investigation confirmed a 2002 tan Acura MDX traveling westbound on North Avenue between Remer Street and Wells Street crashed into the rear of a parked tractor trailer. The Acura was occupied by two males and the operator fled the scene on foot prior to emergency responders arriving. The passenger was seriously injured, and the fire department was forced to remove several sections of the vehicle to access the injured passenger and provide medical treatment to him. He was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital for injuries sustained during the accident.

This accident was investigated by the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team along with the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit from the Fairfield Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Division, Officer Andrew Orum, at (203) 576-7640, Andrew.Orum@bridgeportct.gov or the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

