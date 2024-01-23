Bridgeport Police Department Regional Auto Theft Task Force, Shelton Police, and Connecticut State Police Gang Unit Make 3 Arrests

On January 19, 2024, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Regional Auto Theft Task Force, Shelton Police Department, and Connecticut State Police Gang Unit conducted a joint investigation into several robberies occurring in Fairfield County. Law Enforcement received specific information that a vehicle recently used in an armed robbery in Shelton Connecticut was now within the 2000 block of Boston Avenue in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Police Officers attempted a motor vehicle stop on Boston Avenue at which time the vehicle fled the scene traveling northbound onto Weber Avenue. Police pursued the vehicle to North Summerfield Avenue where it became disabled and eventually came to a stop. At least three occupants fled the scene on foot but where quickly apprehended by responding officers. A loaded Smith and Wesson .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered. That firearm had an obliterated serial number.

During the course of this investigation, it was determined that these suspects were in Bridgeport Connecticut planning to commit a robbery at the Bank of America located at 2091 Boston Avenue. Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The three suspects were placed under arrest, transported to the Bridgeport Police Department, and charged with the following:

50-year-old Michael Stinson of Bridgeport Connecticut (Convicted Felon):

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Alteration of a Firearm (obliterated serial number), Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Interfering with a Police Officer, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Engaging Police in Pursuit. Bond is $100,000. Stinson, who is currently on parole, was remanded to custody.

35-year-old Angel Filomino-Rodriguez of Bridgeport Connecticut (Convicted Felon):

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Alteration of a Firearm (obliterated serial number), Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Interfering with a Police Officer, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, and Engaging Police in Pursuit. Bond is $100,000.

18-year-old Elizer DeJesus of Bridgeport Connecticut:

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the 1st Degree, Illegal Alteration of a Firearm (obliterated serial number), Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Interfering with a Police Officer, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, and Engaging Police in Pursuit. Bond is $75,000.