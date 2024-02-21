ADDITIONAL CHARGES FILED FOLLOWING CHILD PORNINVESTIGATION



Following the initial arrest of Peter Wheeler, Jr. on January 23, 2024, the Fairfield Police Department continued its investigation into potential criminal activities involving Wheeler. During the course of this ongoing investigation, detectives uncovered information indicating the possible victimization of two juveniles.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Wheeler had been in contact with a juvenile male high school student through electronic means. This communication, which included text messages, phone calls, and social media interactions, occurred between late 2022 and late 2023. While text and photographs were exchanged, contact between Wheeler and the juvenile had been severed prior to the start of this investigation. An arrest warrant was submitted seeking to charge Wheeler with Risk of Injury/Impairing the Morals of Children (C.G.S. 53-21).

The investigation further revealed potential inappropriate contact between Wheeler and an elementary-school-aged female student. A forensic interview was conducted with the victim, leading detectives to submit an arrest warrant application seeking to charge Wheeler with Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree (C.G.S. 53a-73a) and Risk of Injury/Impairing the Morals of Children (C.G.S. 53-21).

On February 20, 2024, both arrest warrants were reviewed and signed by a Bridgeport Superior Court judge. Peter Wheeler, Jr. (DOB 01/30/2000) of Fairfield, CT was subsequently arrested and charged with:

Risk of Injury/Impairing the Morals of Children (C.G.S. 53-21) – 2 Counts

Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree (C.G.S. 53a-73a) – 1 count

He is scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on 2/21/2024 and is currently being held on a total of $350,000 in court-set bonds.

The Fairfield Police Department continues to actively collaborate with the Fairfield Public School system and has maintained continuous communication throughout the investigation. Parents and caregivers concerned about potential contact with Wheeler are urged to reach out to the Fairfield Police Investigative Division at (203) 254-4840.

The Fairfield Police Department remains committed to the safety and well-being of our residents, particularly our children. The recent developments have undoubtedly stirred profound emotions within our community. We understand the impact this may have on students and parents alike, and as such, we encourage students and parents to utilize the available resources within the schools and the broader community.

We are dedicated to thoroughly addressing any actions that pose a threat to our community, especially when involving individuals in positions of trust. Our collaboration with the Fairfield Public Schools is crucial, and we continue to uphold the highest standards of accountability and transparency throughout this investigation. The emotional impact on our community is forefront in our minds, and we stand united as community partners to support anyone in need during this difficult time.

Additionally, please know that the privacy of any victims is paramount, and information that may lead or allude to their identification cannot be released.