Bridgeport News: Child Dies In Crash

On 02/06/24 at approximately 6:05am the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received several calls for a single motor vehicle crash involving an injured child. The callers reported a vehicle crashing into a utility pole and getting trapped by a tree off the side of the road. The Bridgeport Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene along with Bridgeport Police Officers to render aid. A preliminary investigation confirmed a silver 2005 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Reservoir Avenue near Saunders Avenue. The Honda Accord lost control and hit a UI utility pole and came to rest on a tree off the northbound side of the road. The Honda Accord was occupied by a 29-year-old male operator, a 30-year-old female passenger and a 2-year-old infant passenger. The occupants were transported to Bridgeport Hospital for injuries sustained during the accident. The 29-year-old male sustained minor injuries, the 30-year-old female sustained serious injuries, and the 2-year-old infant succumbed to his injuries.

This accident is being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team. The Bridgeport Police send their condolences to the family and friends of the infant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Andrew Orum of the Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Division, at (203) 576-7640, Andrew.Orum@bridgeportct.gov or the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS.