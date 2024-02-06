Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Child Dies In Crash

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 6, 2024

On 02/06/24 at approximately 6:05am the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received several calls for a single motor vehicle crash involving an injured child. The callers reported a vehicle crashing into a utility pole and getting trapped by a tree off the side of the road. The Bridgeport Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene along with Bridgeport Police Officers to render aid.  A preliminary investigation confirmed a silver 2005 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Reservoir Avenue near Saunders Avenue. The Honda Accord lost control and hit a UI utility pole and came to rest on a tree off the northbound side of the road.  The Honda Accord was occupied by a 29-year-old male operator, a 30-year-old female passenger and a 2-year-old infant passenger. The occupants were transported to Bridgeport Hospital for injuries sustained during the accident. The 29-year-old male sustained minor injuries, the 30-year-old female sustained serious injuries, and the 2-year-old infant succumbed to his injuries.

This accident is being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team. The Bridgeport Police send their condolences to the family and friends of the infant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Andrew Orum of the Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Division, at (203) 576-7640, Andrew.Orum@bridgeportct.gov or the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

