Water Infrastructure Work to Begin in Bridgeport

Water main replacement project to begin February 14

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – February 6, 2024 – Aquarion Water Company is performing essential work on water infrastructure in Bridgeport to ensure continued system reliability and the highest quality water.

Water main replacement projects will begin on February 14 on Kossuth Street, Maple Street, and Jane Street. The projects are expected to be completed by May 2024. Final paving will then be scheduled in coordination with the Town of Bridgeport and the State of Connecticut. Stratford-based Burns Construction Company will be the contractor for the water main replacement project.

The project, which will replace approximately 3,000 feet of water main, is part of an ongoing program to improve Aquarion’s water distribution system and to ensure the highest quality water. The infrastructure upgrades will also help to reduce leaks and water main breaks that can cause service interruptions.

“We greatly appreciate residents’ patience during this project,” said Justin Xenelis, Aquarion’s Manager of Utility Programs. “We will work closely with our customers, contractors, and town officials to coordinate the work and minimize disruptions.”

Due to construction, drivers should expect minor traffic delays and possible detours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To keep customers informed about scheduled and unscheduled work, Aquarion utilizes an Everbridge notification system to call affected customers. Aquarion encourages customers to sign up for this free service at www.aquarionwater.com/alerts. Information regarding Aquarion construction projects can be found at www.aquarionwater.com/projects.

Customers with project-related questions may contact Luke Scatenato, Aquarion’s project manager, at (203) 362-3040. For service or water-related issues, please contact Aquarion Customer Service at 1-800-732-9678.