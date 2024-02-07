Robbery Arrest Made

On January 16, 2024, at around 6:40 pm, officers responded to a reported robbery with a firearm at a residence on Wilson Street. The victim identified two familiar males as the perpetrators who had robbed them at gunpoint inside the residence. The suspects fled in a white vehicle, subsequently spotted by a responding officer on Schoolhouse Road, leading to a stop. Narcotics were discovered in the vehicle during the encounter.

Further investigation revealed that the firearm used in the robbery had been dropped off at another residence in Milford. The Milford Police Department Detective Bureau initiated an enhanced investigation, securing a search warrant for the suspected residence. The execution of the warrant resulted in the recovery of a stolen .38 caliber loaded pistol, previously reported stolen during a burglary in Vernon, Connecticut.

As the investigation progressed, two juveniles were apprehended, and Isaiah Kelly emerged as an additional suspect. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, issued by Milford Superior Court. On February 3, 2024, around 4:45 pm, patrol officers observed Kelly in the Walnut Beach Parking lot and took him into custody. Isaiah Kelly, 18, faces charges including 1st-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit 1st-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, stealing a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was held on a $300,000 court-set bond and appeared in Milford Superior Court on February 5, 2024.