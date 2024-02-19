Bridgeport News: Firearm Arrest

On February 15, 2024, the Bridgeport’s Police C-shift Patrol Division responded to 361 Madison Avenue on a report that a male was seen displaying a firearm while in a dispute with his uber driver. Responding officers came upon a male, while approaching the male a pistol was observed sticking out of his pocket. The suspect, who was later identified as Alex Rosado apparently vomited in the uber car before getting out and arguing with the uber driver. At one point the uber driver stated Rosado pulled out a firearm. Officers seized the firearm before calling for medics due to Rosado’s intoxicated behavior. The suspect was transported to St. Vincent’s for further review and evaluation. Officer checked the firearm through the State and learned that it was a reported stolen firearm. Rosado’s history showed he is a convicted felon and has no legal right to possess a firearm or ammunition. He was released from the E.R. and transported to Bridgeport PD to be processed. Rosado was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm / ammunition, theft of a firearm and breach of peace. Bond was set at $10,000.

