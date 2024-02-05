Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shot Spotter Nets Arrest

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 4, 2024

On Saturday, February 3rd, the city of Bridgeport Emergency Communication Center received information of a ShotSpotter Activation for six rounds fired in the area of 218 Orchard St. Shotspotter is a gunshot detection technology that uses sophisticated acoustic sensors to detect, locate, and alert law enforcement agencies about gunfire incidents in real-time. Several shell casings were located in the area of 218 Orchard St. Additional information was received reporting a possible argument between unknown parties followed by 5 shots fired and a vehicle leaving the area. The city of Bridgeport Fusion Center was able to locate vehicles leaving the area through the city-wide camera system. Bridgeport Police Officers located the vehicles in question parked in front of a local business on Fairfield Ave. A subsequent on scene investigation led to the recovery of a loaded Glock 19 (9mm firearm) inside of one of the vehicles on scene in plain view, laying in between the driver’s seat and the center counsel, not in a holster. An additional 17 round magazine fully loaded was also located inside the center counsel.

A 25-year-old Bridgeport resident, Stanley L. Peterkin, was charged with the following:

  • 29-38g(a)(1)    Improper Storage of Firearm in a motor vehicle
  • 53-202w(b1)    Large Capacity Magazine 
  • 53a-217a         Negligent Storage of Firearm
  • 14-147(c)         Improper use of Marker Plates

Bond was set at $12,000.00

Mr. Peterkin’s Connecticut Pistol Permit was also seized and turned into the Bridgeport Police Department’s permits office.

This was a collective response from the Patrol Division, the Emergency Communication and Fusion Centers, along with our Community, in addressing gun violence, and their efforts are commendable

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

8/25 Crash!

Feb 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

Feb 3, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

The Bridgeport Police Department Announces the Acceptance of Lateral Transfers for Officers

Feb 1, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES $350 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH MULTINATIONAL MARKETING FIRM PUBLICIS OVER ROLE IN OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Feb 4, 2024 Alex
Valley

Ansonia News: Shooting

Feb 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Route 8 Shutdown

Feb 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

8/25 Crash!

Feb 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick