Bridgeport News: Shot Spotter Nets Arrest

On Saturday, February 3rd, the city of Bridgeport Emergency Communication Center received information of a ShotSpotter Activation for six rounds fired in the area of 218 Orchard St. Shotspotter is a gunshot detection technology that uses sophisticated acoustic sensors to detect, locate, and alert law enforcement agencies about gunfire incidents in real-time. Several shell casings were located in the area of 218 Orchard St. Additional information was received reporting a possible argument between unknown parties followed by 5 shots fired and a vehicle leaving the area. The city of Bridgeport Fusion Center was able to locate vehicles leaving the area through the city-wide camera system. Bridgeport Police Officers located the vehicles in question parked in front of a local business on Fairfield Ave. A subsequent on scene investigation led to the recovery of a loaded Glock 19 (9mm firearm) inside of one of the vehicles on scene in plain view, laying in between the driver’s seat and the center counsel, not in a holster. An additional 17 round magazine fully loaded was also located inside the center counsel.

A 25-year-old Bridgeport resident, Stanley L. Peterkin, was charged with the following:

29-38g(a)(1) Improper Storage of Firearm in a motor vehicle

53-202w(b1) Large Capacity Magazine

53a-217a Negligent Storage of Firearm

14-147(c) Improper use of Marker Plates

Bond was set at $12,000.00

Mr. Peterkin’s Connecticut Pistol Permit was also seized and turned into the Bridgeport Police Department’s permits office.

This was a collective response from the Patrol Division, the Emergency Communication and Fusion Centers, along with our Community, in addressing gun violence, and their efforts are commendable