Westport

Brooklyn Man Arrested for Stealing Israel Flag Signs in Westport

ByAlex

Feb 29, 2024

On February 27, 2024, William Banks, a 27-year-old resident of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested by the Westport Police on charges of Larceny 6th. The arrest stemmed from a larceny investigation initiated by the Westport Police on December 30, 2023. The investigation was prompted by a complaint regarding the theft of Israel Flag yard signs in the Colony Road neighborhood.

During the investigation, the officer in charge witnessed William Banks, who was driving a white vehicle, stealing another yard sign and fleeing the area while speaking with the complainant. Subsequent inquiries revealed that a total of five (5) Israel Flag yard signs were stolen. With the assistance of law enforcement sharing, the suspect was identified as William Banks, leading to the issuance of a warrant.

On February 27, 2024, William Banks voluntarily turned himself into the Westport Police Department, where he was charged with Larceny 6th. Following his arrest, Banks posted a bond of $500.00 and was released. His court date is scheduled for March 19, 2024, at Stamford Superior Court.

By Alex

