At 12:43pm today, the Bridgeport ECC received c 911 call from a City of Bridgeport Public Facilities worker that there was a fire in the pit at the Asylum Street Transfer Station. BFD Units along with BPD were dispatched to the location. First on-scene Fire unit reported a working fire which was declared under control in approximately 25 minutes. No injuries occurred, DEEP and the gas company responded as well. The fire is currently under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s office.

Post navigation