Bridgeport Police Arrest Felon Found with Stolen Firearm

On March 14, 2024, Officers D. Teixeira and Z. Schuler of the Bridgeport Police Patrol Division responded to a reported incident on the east side of the city. Upon arrival, they initiated an investigation that resulted in the recovery of a stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm, equipped with a loaded seventeen-round magazine, from Boysie Vega, a 32-year-old resident of the city. Further inquiry revealed that Vega, a convicted felon, was unlawfully in possession of the firearm. Vega faces multiple charges, including criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, stealing a firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm, and violation of a protective order. Bond was set at $50,000.

