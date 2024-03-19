Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Arrest Felon Found with Stolen Firearm

ByAlex

Mar 19, 2024

On March 14, 2024, Officers D. Teixeira and Z. Schuler of the Bridgeport Police Patrol Division responded to a reported incident on the east side of the city. Upon arrival, they initiated an investigation that resulted in the recovery of a stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm, equipped with a loaded seventeen-round magazine, from Boysie Vega, a 32-year-old resident of the city. Further inquiry revealed that Vega, a convicted felon, was unlawfully in possession of the firearm. Vega faces multiple charges, including criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, stealing a firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm, and violation of a protective order. Bond was set at $50,000.

By Alex

