Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Stand-Off Ends In Suicide

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 4, 2024

On March 3, 2024, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Fairfield Police Department received a request for a welfare check on a resident of Longdean Road in Fairfield.  The subject did not show up to work and was not answering calls from the employer which prompted a call to police. Upon arrival at the home, Officers located a note indicating that the subject could be found in the garage.  While on scene, Officers then heard a gunshot come from the area of the garage and began to setup a perimeter around the house and secure the area.  The Town’s Emergency Alert System was activated notifying residents in the area of the active investigation and advising them to remain inside while police continued to secure the area. The Fairfield Police Department Emergency Services Unit responded and safely cleared the home, locating the subject deceased within the garage. At this time, the identity of the subject is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Crash!

Mar 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Double Header: Crash at Brooklawn Ave and TJ Maxx

Feb 28, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: No Smoking In School !

Feb 23, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News:

Mar 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Stand-Off Ends In Suicide

Mar 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Mar 3, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Pedestrian Struck

Mar 3, 2024 Stephen Krauchick