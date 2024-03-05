Fairfield News: Stand-Off Ends In Suicide

On March 3, 2024, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Fairfield Police Department received a request for a welfare check on a resident of Longdean Road in Fairfield. The subject did not show up to work and was not answering calls from the employer which prompted a call to police. Upon arrival at the home, Officers located a note indicating that the subject could be found in the garage. While on scene, Officers then heard a gunshot come from the area of the garage and began to setup a perimeter around the house and secure the area. The Town’s Emergency Alert System was activated notifying residents in the area of the active investigation and advising them to remain inside while police continued to secure the area. The Fairfield Police Department Emergency Services Unit responded and safely cleared the home, locating the subject deceased within the garage. At this time, the identity of the subject is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

