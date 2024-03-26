GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MICROTRANSIT SERVICES IN CONNECTICUT

Customers Can Request, Schedule New On-Demand Ride Services

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today announced that new microtransit services will begin in various communities throughout Connecticut between March 26, 2024, and July 30, 2024. These services are part of a pilot program in which nine transit districts and municipalities were awarded funding through the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) to develop and pilot on-demand microtransit service.

Microtransit service is an accessible, on-demand mode of transportation that allows customers to use a smartphone app or telephone number to request and schedule a ride within designated service areas. The pilot program will last for two years with the possibility of two one-year extensions exercisable by CTDOT, based on performance and ridership.

“This new program will help seniors and people with disabilities travel in parts of our state that have historically been underserved by public transportation,” Governor Lamont said. “These services allow people to use an app or phone number to request and schedule a ride within designated areas, connecting them to restaurants, entertainment, rail stations, airports, and critical services.”

“Microtransit brings public transportation to communities that have lacked fixed route bus service,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “Thank you to Governor Ned Lamont and the state legislature for the continued investment in high-quality public transportation that eliminates gaps between communities and increases access and mobility throughout our state.”

On-demand microtransit services will begin on a staggered basis in the following locations:

Starting March 26, 2024

Norwalk Transit District: Serving Norwalk.

Starting April 1, 2024

Greater Hartford Transit : Serving Enfield and portions of East Windsor.

: Serving Enfield and portions of East Windsor. Southeast Area Transit (SEAT) : Serving Groton.

: Serving Groton. Southeast Area Transit (SEAT) : Serving New London.

: Serving New London. Valley Transit District: Serving the Ansonia Train Station, Derby, and Shelton.

Starting April 6, 2024

Southeast Area Transit (SEAT): Stonington HOP, additional service hours on existing services to include Saturday service.

Starting April 8, 2024

Milford Transit: Serving Milford.

Starting April 22, 2024

Greater Bridgeport Transit: Serving Trumbull.

Starting May 6, 2024

Southeast Area Transit (SEAT) : New London Smart: Service to include late night service on existing microtransit services.

: New London Smart: Service to include late night service on existing microtransit services. Southeast Area Transit (SEAT): Serving Waterford.

Starting May 28, 2024

River Valley Transit (Estuary Transit): Serving Madison, Guilford, and portions of East Hampton and Middletown.

Starting July 1, 2024

City of Stamford: Serving a five-mile boundary within the city.

Starting July 30, 2024

City of New Haven: Serving the Hill, West River, Dwight, Edgewood, Beaver Hills, and West Rock neighborhoods with connections to existing transit services.

In addition to this new pilot program, existing microtransit services in Connecticut include XtraMile (River Valley Transit), Wheels 2U Norwalk and Wheels 2U Westport (Norwalk Transit District), and New London Smart Ride and Stonington HOP Service (Southeast Area Transit District).

For more information on all of Connecticut’s microtransit services, visit portal.ct.gov/dot/publictrans/bureau-of-public-transportation/microtransit-services.

The latest episode of Along the Lines, a podcast produced by CTDOT, discusses the pilot program and the benefits and transformative potential of microtransit in shaping the future of public transportation in Connecticut. This episode can be accessed at www.alongthelinesct.com.