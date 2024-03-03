Westport Author Hilary Burns at Stratford Library March 10“Meet-the-Author” Event is Special for “Women’s History Month”

The Stratford Library will host Westport author Hilary Arnow Burns for a special “Meet- the-Author” program on Sunday, March 10 at 2 pm.

Burns will discuss her humorous new advice book, Real Talk: How to Say the Things You’ve Never Said So You can Have the things You’ve Always Wanted. The talk, presented as part of the nationwide celebration of “Women’s History Month”, is free and open to the public.

In her latest book Hilary Burns, host of the “Getting Real With Hilary Show”, reveals the real cost of not speaking up: broken marriages, lost jobs and profound unhappiness. Using her signature “Getting Real Process”, Burns teaches women and men how to finally get what they’ve always wanted by harnessing the power of Real Talk.

“Meet-the-Author: Hilary Arnow Burns will be held 2-3 pm on March 10 in the Stratford Library Lovell Room, 2203 Main Street in Stratford. Autographed copies of Burn’s books will be available for purchase following her talk.

For further information call the Library at: 203.385.4162 or visit www.stratfordlibrary.org.