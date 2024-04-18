Bridgeport News: Arrests made on gun charges



On April 15, 2024, Bridgeport Police Officers from the Patrol Division received information about a wanted individual near the vicinity of Park Avenue and Wood Avenue. Due to recent incidents of gun violence in the area, Officers Salce and Rrapi promptly responded to investigate. They learned that the suspect, Karon McCollum, aged 26 and from Bridgeport, had moved westward on Wood Avenue towards a nearby liquor store, accompanied by another male.

Upon reaching the liquor store, the officers engaged in a thorough investigation and discovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol loaded with 15 live rounds, including one in the chamber, in the possession of Nasir Baskin, aged 29 and from Norwalk, who did not possess a Connecticut pistol permit. Additionally, McCollum was found in possession of a plastic bag containing 19 purple-top vials of a substance resembling cocaine, which tested positive for the presence of the drug. McCollum faces charges including three warrants for violation of probation and possession of narcotics with intent to sell, while Baskin is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine.