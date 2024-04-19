Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Early Morning Structure Fire

ByAlex

Apr 19, 2024

At 04:15AM today Fire Units responded to a working fire located at 2340 North Ave. The first unit fire on the first floor was quickly knocked down. The Fire Marshal’s office is conducting an investigation as to the cause at this time.
The Red Cross will be providing shelter for the 5 persons displaced, and there was 1 person who was evaluated by AMR.

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport

Spotlight on Main Street: Downtown Bridgeport

Apr 18, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Arrests made on gun charges

Apr 18, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Truck Strikes Overpass

Apr 18, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Arrest made in Sexual Assault Case

Apr 19, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Early Morning Structure Fire

Apr 19, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Spotlight on Main Street: Downtown Bridgeport

Apr 18, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
State News

BLUMENTHAL SPONSORS LEGISLATION TO PREVENT YOUTH SUICIDE AMID YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS

Apr 18, 2024 Alex