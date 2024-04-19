Bridgeport News: Early Morning Structure Fire

At 04:15AM today Fire Units responded to a working fire located at 2340 North Ave. The first unit fire on the first floor was quickly knocked down. The Fire Marshal’s office is conducting an investigation as to the cause at this time.
The Red Cross will be providing shelter for the 5 persons displaced, and there was 1 person who was evaluated by AMR.
