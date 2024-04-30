Fairfield Town Hall Meeting on United Illuminating Monopoles Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield, Conn, April 30, 2024-The Town of Fairfield will hold a Town Hall/Public Information Session on United Illuminating’s plan to install monopoles on the north side of the railroad tracks on Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting, scheduled in conjunction with Empowering Fairfield and other grassroots organizations, will share information with Town residents about the Connecticut Siting Council decision approving the “Hannon-Morissette Alternative,” a new route for monopoles that would construct a double-circuit design on the north side of the Metro-North railroad tracks.

Date: Tuesday, April 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Roger Ludlowe Middle School, 689 Unquowa Road, Fairfield

Topics:

* Current information about United Illuminating’s plan

* Appeal in Superior Court challenging the legality of the Siting Council’s decision

* UI’s Right of Entry Requests

* Permanent easements on private property

* Bills in the State Legislature to restructure the Siting Council’s rules for considering municipalities’ concerns.

Panelists:

William Gerber, Fairfield First Selectman

David Ball, Town Attorney, Cohen and Wolf

Stephen Ozyck, Founder, Sasco Creek Neighbors Environmental Trust, Inc. (SCNETI)

Intervenors and other impacted organizations will be in attendance for comments and questions.

Open Discussion and Q&A to follow for the audience.