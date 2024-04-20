Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford News: Firearm and drug arrest made

Apr 20, 2024

On April 13, 2024, the Milford Police Department was dispatched to the Milford Inn located at the 300 block of Old Gate Ln for the report of a breach of peace with a firearm brandished. The victim reported that a male, later identified as Raquan Brown, 30, from Bronx, NY, was aggressively banging on her motel room door. The victim also reported seeing a firearm on Brown’s person. Upon officer’s arrival, Brown was located in his vehicle in the parking lot. A search of the vehicle revealed a Taurus G2S 9MM handgun, a 9MM 10 round magazine, 9MM full metal jacket bullets, a steak knife, a blade, a homemade stabbing device, two bags of meth, a glass pipe, and a bag of oxycodone / fentanyl. Brown was also found to be a convicted felon with extraditable warrants out of New York.
Brown was taken into custody and charged with 3 counts of weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol
without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, breach of peace, and possession of a controlled substance.

