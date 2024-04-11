Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Swatting Incident At Notre Dame Of Fairfield

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 11, 2024

2024-04-11@1:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Fairfield Police responded to Notre Dame of Fairfield on Jefferson Street for an incident that police determined it was a prank swatting incident. Swatting is a term used to describe the action of making hoax phone calls to report serious crimes to emergency services.

Website Cloudflare says “Swatting refers to a harassment technique most often perpetrated by members of the online gaming community. Swatting entails generating an emergency law enforcement response against a target victim under false pretenses. Swatters do this by making phone calls to emergency lines like 911 and falsely reporting a violent emergency situation, such as a shooting or hostage situation.

Swatters often consider what they are doing to be a prank, but it can come with serious consequences. Swatting occupies law enforcement response teams, making them unavailable to respond to real emergencies. There have even been swatting incidents where law enforcement officers were shot, and in one case the victim of the swatting was shot dead by law enforcement.”

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

