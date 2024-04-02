The Fairfield Police Department and the CTDOT Team Upto Kick off National Distracted Driving Awareness MonthPut the Phone Away or Pay – Connecticut Enforces Statewide Campaign

FAIRFIELD, CT – April 1, 2024 – The Fairfield Police Department is partnering with the

Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) as part of National Distracted Driving

Awareness Month. From April 1 – April 30, law enforcement will be looking for drivers who

choose to ignore Connecticut’s hand-held mobile electronics laws. Put the Phone Away or Pay is

a national high-visibility enforcement campaign for National Distracted Driving Awareness

Month in April.

Nationally in 2021, there were 3,522 people killed and an estimated 362,415 people injured in

traffic crashes involving distracted drivers. In Connecticut in 2021, there were over 5,600

crashes attributed to distracted driving that resulted in nine fatalities and more than 850

injuries.

“As a community, we cannot ignore the dangers of texting and driving. It’s not just illegal; it’s a

matter of life and death,” said Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras. “Beginning April 1, our

officers will be vigilant in enforcing distracted driving laws. We urge all motorists to prioritize

safety and refrain from using handheld mobile devices while driving.”

Connecticut law prohibits the use of any hand-held mobile electronic device while operating a

motor vehicle. Drivers who are 16 or 17 years of age are prohibited from using a cell phone or

mobile device at any time, even with a hands-free accessory. Violating Connecticut’s distracted

driving laws can be costly. Drivers who are ticketed are fined $200 for the first offense, $375 for

the second offense, and $625 for the third and subsequent offenses.

While April is designated as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, our commitment to

promoting safe driving practices extends throughout the year. We remain dedicated to keeping

our roads safe and urge all drivers to make responsible choices behind the wheel.

The public is reminded of the following safety tips:

When you get behind the wheel, be an example to your family and friends by putting

your phone away. Texting and driving is not safe behavior.

or put your silenced device in your vehicle’s trunk, glove box, or back seat until you

arrive safely at your destination.

safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

Never engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Even when hands-free, do not stream or watch movies or videos.

If you see someone texting while driving, speak up. Tell them to stop what they are doing

because it is dangerous. If someone catches you texting while driving and tells you to put

your phone away, put it down.

