Stratford

Two Roads Brewery Donates to Stratford Library in April

ByAlex

Apr 2, 2024

The Two Roads Brewing Company of Stratford will be celebrating “National Poetry Month” in April by honoring poet Robert Frost and the Stratford Library. The poet is the author of “The Road Not Taken” and the inspiration behind the brewing company’s name. The company is currently donating $1 to the Stratford Library for every pint poured on Tuesdays during April. Since 2012, the Brewery has donated over $8,000 to the Library from the fundraiser (there were no fundraisers held during pandemic years). The money was used for books as well as music, film and lecture programs. The Two Roads Brewing Company is located on 1700 Stratford Avenue in Stratford, Connecticut.

