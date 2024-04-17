Westport House Fire

#Westport CT– At 9:18 this morning, Westport firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in aresidence on Hunt Club Lane. The initial dispatch was for four Engines, one Truck and the

Shift Commander. Enroute to the call, responding units were advised that there were two

injured occupants that had already exited the house.

Car 3 arrived and found a two story single family home with heavy smoke coming from

three sides of the building on multiple floors with evidence of a possible explosion from

inside the house. Reports from the occupants indicated that the fire was in the basement

of the home. The first arriving Engine stretched a hose line through the house and into the

basement for fire extinguishment. Heavy smoke had extended throughout all floors of the

residence but the fire was contained to the basement. All visible fire was extinguished and

firefighters checked for fire extension. A second hose line was stretched and companies

performed searches on all floors to confirm all occupants were accounted for. Firefighters

discovered that fire had extended into the ceiling of the basement and was extinguished

quickly by firefighters in the basement. The building was ventilated and monitored for

carbon monoxide.

Westport PD and EMS responded and provided treatment and transport for the injured

occupants. Both occupants were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Assistance from Wilton Fire, Fairfield Fire and Norwalk Fire allowed simultaneous calls to

be handled while Westport units were on scene at Hunt Club Lane. The last Westport Fire

Department unit cleared the scene at 1:30pm

The fire is currently under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s office.

