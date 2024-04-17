Westport House Fire

#Westport CT– At 9:18 this morning, Westport firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in aresidence on Hunt Club Lane. The initial dispatch was for four Engines, one Truck and the
Shift Commander. Enroute to the call, responding units were advised that there were two
injured occupants that had already exited the house.
Car 3 arrived and found a two story single family home with heavy smoke coming from
three sides of the building on multiple floors with evidence of a possible explosion from
inside the house. Reports from the occupants indicated that the fire was in the basement
of the home. The first arriving Engine stretched a hose line through the house and into the
basement for fire extinguishment. Heavy smoke had extended throughout all floors of the
residence but the fire was contained to the basement. All visible fire was extinguished and
firefighters checked for fire extension. A second hose line was stretched and companies
performed searches on all floors to confirm all occupants were accounted for. Firefighters
discovered that fire had extended into the ceiling of the basement and was extinguished
quickly by firefighters in the basement. The building was ventilated and monitored for
carbon monoxide.
Westport PD and EMS responded and provided treatment and transport for the injured
occupants. Both occupants were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Assistance from Wilton Fire, Fairfield Fire and Norwalk Fire allowed simultaneous calls to
be handled while Westport units were on scene at Hunt Club Lane. The last Westport Fire
Department unit cleared the scene at 1:30pm
The fire is currently under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s office.
#Westport CT– At 9:18 this morning, Westport firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in aresidence on Hunt Club Lane. The initial dispatch was for four Engines, one Truck and the