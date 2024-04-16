Will New Leadership At State Police Be Enough To Fix State PD?

Daniel Loughman was formally sworn in as Colonel of the Connecticut State Police, succeeding his role as Interim Colonel since November 1, 2023. The ceremony took place at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden, where DESPP Commissioner Ronnell Higgins administered the oath. Expressing gratitude and humility, Colonel Loughman emphasized his dedication to the men and women of the Connecticut State Police. He lauded their excellence, not only within the state but across the nation, highlighting the agency’s 120-year legacy of citizen protection. “I am honored to lead the Connecticut State Police and serve alongside our committed troopers,” stated Loughman. “Having visited each of the 11 barracks during my interim tenure, I’ve gained valuable insights into our troopers’ needs and aspirations. I am eager to support them in their mission to safeguard our state.” Loughman underscored the troopers’ core values of trust, integrity, and reliability, emphasizing their paramount duty of ensuring public safety. He pledged to uphold the longstanding traditions of the agency, established since its inception in 1903. With over 18 years of service as a trooper, Colonel Loughman brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His previous assignments include serving as Commanding Officer of the Office of Professional Standards and Training, as well as holding leadership positions in the Labor Relations Unit and various Troops across the Central and Western Districts. The Connecticut State Police, the state’s largest law enforcement agency, comprises 930 sworn members responsible for providing primary law enforcement services to 78 towns and safeguarding most state properties. Their duties extend to patrolling approximately 7,000 miles of state highways and serving in various specialized units.

