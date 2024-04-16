Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

Will New Leadership At State Police Be Enough To Fix State PD?

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 15, 2024

Daniel Loughman was formally sworn in as Colonel of the Connecticut State Police, succeeding his role as Interim Colonel since November 1, 2023. The ceremony took place at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden, where DESPP Commissioner Ronnell Higgins administered the oath. Expressing gratitude and humility, Colonel Loughman emphasized his dedication to the men and women of the Connecticut State Police. He lauded their excellence, not only within the state but across the nation, highlighting the agency’s 120-year legacy of citizen protection. “I am honored to lead the Connecticut State Police and serve alongside our committed troopers,” stated Loughman. “Having visited each of the 11 barracks during my interim tenure, I’ve gained valuable insights into our troopers’ needs and aspirations. I am eager to support them in their mission to safeguard our state.” Loughman underscored the troopers’ core values of trust, integrity, and reliability, emphasizing their paramount duty of ensuring public safety. He pledged to uphold the longstanding traditions of the agency, established since its inception in 1903. With over 18 years of service as a trooper, Colonel Loughman brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His previous assignments include serving as Commanding Officer of the Office of Professional Standards and Training, as well as holding leadership positions in the Labor Relations Unit and various Troops across the Central and Western Districts. The Connecticut State Police, the state’s largest law enforcement agency, comprises 930 sworn members responsible for providing primary law enforcement services to 78 towns and safeguarding most state properties. Their duties extend to patrolling approximately 7,000 miles of state highways and serving in various specialized units.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT APPLAUDS PRESIDENT BIDEN’S APPROVAL OF NEW FEDERAL RULE EXPANDING BACKGROUND CHECKS ON GUN SALES

Apr 13, 2024 Alex
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT, CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION APPLAUD EPA AWARDS TO REDUCE CARBON POLLUTION AND INVEST IN GREEN ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Apr 5, 2024 Alex
State News

4.7 Magnitude Earthquake

Apr 5, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Stratford Library Hosts Edible Wild Plants Program April 25

Apr 15, 2024 Alex
Stratford

Stratford News: Large Fight At Short Beach

Apr 15, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Pedestrian Struck

Apr 15, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Motorcycle Accident

Apr 15, 2024 Alex