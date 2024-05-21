GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CONNECTICUT STUDENT LOAN REPAYMENT PROGRAM FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS IN UNDERSERVED AREAS AND FACILITIES

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is launching a new state program to address the healthcare workforce shortage in Connecticut’s health professional shortage areas.

Known as the Connecticut Student Loan Repayment Program, the initiative will offer up to $50,000 in student loan repayments to eligible healthcare providers who commit to practicing full-time in underserved communities in the state for at least two years. Part-time options are also available for $12,500 per year over two years, totaling $25,000.

The program is being overseen by the Connecticut Department of Public Health and administered by the Connecticut Area Health Education Center, a program that works throughout Connecticut to improve access to basic healthcare by linking local community groups with the resources of health professionals, health professional groups, and health professional training programs.

“Our administration is committed to ensuring that every resident of Connecticut has access to quality healthcare, regardless of their zip code,” Governor Lamont said. “This program is a significant investment in our healthcare workforce and a step towards reducing health disparities across our state. We recognize that not all providers can commit to full-time work, so we’re offering flexible options to attract a wider range of talent to our underserved communities.”

This program offers a distinct advantage over federal loan repayment programs such as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which only applies to federal student loans. In contrast, the Connecticut Student Loan Repayment Program allows both federal and private student loan debt to be repaid, making it a more comprehensive solution for healthcare providers with diverse educational debt.

Eligible providers include:

MDs and DOs in Family Practice, General Practice, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, OB/GYN

APRNs, including Certified Nurse Midwives, Nurse Practitioners, and Psychiatric Nurse Specialists

Physician Assistants

Registered Nurses

Dentists and Dental Hygienists

Psychiatrists, Psychologists, and Core Behavioral Health Providers, including Licensed Clinical Social Workers, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists, Licensed Professional Counselors, and Substance Use Disorder Counselors

Pharmacists

“This program will help open doors to financial relief that are typically only thought to be exclusively available to advanced practice providers,” Governor Lamont said. “Whether you’re working in underserved areas, critical shortage facilities, or even in educational settings, opportunities are here for these medical professionals to have their student loans forgiven.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Connecticut Area Health Education Center to launch this critical program,” Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said. “By incentivizing healthcare providers to practice in underserved areas, we can make significant progress in improving health outcomes for all Connecticut residents.”

“The Connecticut Area Health Education Center, whose program office is located at UConn Health Center, is proud to play a role in administering this program,” Petra Clark-Dufner, director of the Connecticut Area Health Education Center, said. “We are committed to supporting the healthcare workforce and improving access to care in underserved communities.”

Applications will be accepted beginning May 22, 2024. For application information, visit ctslrp.org.