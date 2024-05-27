Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Statistics-05/26/2024

The following are preliminary Memorial Day Weekend traffic statistics.

These are reflective of the time period beginning Friday May 24th at midnight, and ending at 11:59 pm, on Sunday, May 26th, 2024.

The Connecticut State Police had a total of 3,919 calls for service.

Speeding Violations – 374 Seatbelt Violations – 37

Hazardous Moving Violations (Following too Closely, Failure to Move Over, etc.) – 220

DUI Arrests – 21 Motor Vehicle Accidents – 244 With Injury – 32 Fatalities – 0 Serious Injury – 1

Motorist Assists (Disabled Vehicles, Debris in Roadway, etc.) – 347