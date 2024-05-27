Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Statistics-05/26/2024

ByStephen Krauchick

May 27, 2024

The following are preliminary Memorial Day Weekend traffic statistics.

These are reflective of the time period beginning Friday May 24th at midnight, and ending at 11:59 pm, on Sunday, May 26th, 2024.

The Connecticut State Police had a total of 3,919 calls for service.

 Speeding Violations – 374 Seatbelt Violations – 37

Hazardous Moving Violations (Following too Closely, Failure to Move Over, etc.) – 220

DUI Arrests – 21 Motor Vehicle Accidents – 244 With Injury – 32 Fatalities – 0 Serious Injury – 1

 Motorist Assists (Disabled Vehicles, Debris in Roadway, etc.) – 347

