Bridgeport Police Investigate Overnight Shooting

Bridgeport, CT – Early this morning, a shooting occurred on the 1600 Block of Park Ave, resulting in one injury. Local police are investigating the incident.

Incident Details-At 0139 hours, the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a report of a shooting on the 1600 Block of Park Ave. Shortly after, at 0147 hours, a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at a nearby hospital. He was treated for his injuries and later released.

Victim’s Statement-The victim reported that he had a verbal disagreement with an unknown Hispanic male. The suspect left the scene on foot, returned shortly afterward with a firearm, and shot the victim.

Police Response-Officers secured the area from the 1600 Block of Park Ave south to Maplewood Ave. The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify the suspect.

Appeal for Information-Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the local police department.

This is an active investigation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.