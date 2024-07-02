Bridgeport Receives Fund For Sewer System

Mayor Joseph P. Ganim of Bridgeport announced a grant funding of over 400 million dollars from the federal government to improve the city’s sewer system and protect the environment. Senator Blumenthal is acknowledged for his efforts in securing these funds for Bridgeport.

The mayor highlighted that these funds are crucial to ensure the proper functioning of the sewer system that treats waste from 150,000 people and protects Long Island Sound. He also acknowledged the challenges faced by the Water Pollution Control Authority (WPCA) regarding operations and odor and assured them of the city’s commitment to improving the situation.

This funding is significant for Bridgeport as it allows for investment in improving the city’s environmental infrastructure and quality of life for future generations. The mayor emphasized the importance of local leadership in utilizing these federal funds effectively. He mentioned that the investment will not only address water contamination issues but also improve the aesthetics of the city, leading to an increase in property values. The mayor concluded by stating the city’s commitment to securing more funding in the future.