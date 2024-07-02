STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN JULY

Camp Crafts: 11 am-2 pm. Camp out in the teen space with friends this summer and try something new or share your skills and talents with others. Drop in during craft open hours to paint, create sand art, and more. Camp dates: 7/8, 7/11, 7/15, 7/18, 7/22, 7/25, 7/29, 8/1. No registration required; while supplies last. Grades 7-13. Location: Teen Department.

7/9: 5:30-7:30 pm. Teen Tuesday: Movie Night: Barbie: Love them or not, Barbie & Ken are some of the hottest characters from 2023, so we’re having a Barbie Night. Barbie on the big screen, Barbie & Ken Bingo with cool prizes, and make your own ice cream sundaes. No registration required; for grades 7-13. Location: Lovell Room.

7/16: 3-4:30 pm: Teen Tuesday: Pokémon Party: Trainers: You’re invited to our annual Poké Party! Join us for anime, a Pokémon craft, Pokémon stickers and button-making, video gaming, and Poké snacks. Come dressed as your favorite character for the chance to win a prize. No registration required; for grades 7-13. Catch ya there! Location: Lovell Room.

7/23: 3-5 pm: Teen Tuesday: Picnic Fun in the Sun @ the Library: Let’s enjoy some fun in the sun with a picnic on the library lawn. We will have giant games, arts and crafts tables, music, and of course all the delicious things people enjoy eating at a picnic. If you have a favorite picnic blanket you want to show off, please feel free to bring it. No registration required; for grades 7-13. Location: Library lawn.

7/25: 2-3:30 pm: K-pop Party: Hang out and enjoy K-pop related activities with fellow fans. Watch music videos, listen to K-pop and dance, decorate top loaders, trade Lomo cards, sing karaoke, and try Korean snacks. No registration required; for grades 7-13. Location: Lovell Room.

7/30: 6-7:30 pm Teen Tuesday: Cupcake Decorating & Game Night: We will break out all the games (board, giant & Switch), music & karaoke. Of course, there are always snacks & tonight we will be decorating our own cupcakes! Come & kick back with your friends. No registration required; for grades 7-13. Location: Lovell Room.