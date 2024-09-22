Bridgeport Public Schools Ensures Student Safety for School Return on Monday

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (September 22, 2024) – In response to the recent threat to our schools, Bridgeport Public Schools has implemented comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff as they return to school on Monday.

The district worked closely with local law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the threat, and an arrest has been made. Authorities have assured the district that there is no credible danger at this time and there would be a strong police presence at the district’s schools.

Additionally, the district has also reviewed and reinforced our existing safety protocols, including emergency response plans and communication procedures with the City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations and police departments.

Counseling and support services will also be available for students and staff who may feel anxious or concerned about the situation.

“We are confident that these measures will provide a safe and secure environment for our students to return to their educational activities,” said Dr. Carmela Levy-David, Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep everyone informed of any updates.”