Felon Arrested in Bridgeport Traffic Stop, Found with Stolen Firearm and Multiple Warrants

On September 13, 2024, officers conducted a motor vehicle stop at Howard Avenue and Fairfield Avenue for an equipment violation. During the investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Sasha Garcia, had an outstanding warrant from Montville, Connecticut. She was transported to the Police Department pending pick-up by Montville authorities. The front seat passenger, Tavon Holman, also had outstanding warrants from Montville and Bridgeport. Holman was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm, and further investigation revealed he is a convicted felon previously charged with stealing a firearm and having weapons in a motor vehicle.

Tavon Holman was placed under arrest and charged with stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $100,000. Additionally, Holman was issued an infraction for failure to wear a seat belt and was charged under the Bridgeport warrant for violating the deadly weapons registry, with an additional bond set at $5,000.