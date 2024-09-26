Fire Department Hosts Annual Promotion & Swearing-In Ceremony at Klein Memorial

The Fire Department held its Annual Promotion of Rank & Swearing-In Ceremony at the Klein Memorial on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The event, which began at 5:30 PM, celebrated the promotion of 36 department members, advancing through the ranks of Deputy Fire Chief, Fire Marshal, Assistant Chief, Captain, Lieutenant, Pumper Engineer, and Fire Inspector. Each was formally sworn in during the ceremony.

In addition to the promotions, 15 firefighter recruits from Class 02-2023 were officially sworn in after successfully completing their 1-year probationary period, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

Family, friends, and fellow firefighters gathered to celebrate the honorees as they continue to serve and protect the community.