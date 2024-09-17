Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

Milford News: Middlefield Man Arrested Following September 2023 Fatal Accident on I-95 in Milford

ByAlex

Sep 17, 2024

On September 12, 2024, at approximately 5:40 PM, an active arrest warrant for Angel Caraballo of Middlefield was served in connection with a fatal accident on I-95 in Milford that occurred in September 2023. Caraballo was processed at Troop G in Bridgeport and charged with manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and reckless driving.

The charges stem from the deadly incident last year, where Caraballo’s actions on the highway led to the fatal accident. After arrest processing, Caraballo was released on a $25,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Milford Superior Court on September 16, 2024.

By Alex

