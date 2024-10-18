Bridgeport News: Overnight Double Fatal Crash

Police said in a statement that they received a notification of a motor vehicle accident at Waldemere Ave. and Atlantic St. which resulted in a double fatality.

This is an active investigation as we are trying to contact the next of kin for these victims. No further information at this time.

From the Bridgeport Police:

On October 17, 2024, at approximately 0105 hours, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a call for a single motorcycle collision at the intersection of Waldemere Avenue and Atlantic Street. The caller reported seeing an unresponsive male lying in the grass with a motorcycle next to him. Bridgeport Fire Engine 3, American Medical Response (AMR), and Bridgeport Police Officers were dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, a Bridgeport Police Officer located an unresponsive male and female lying in the grass off the road near 1080 Atlantic Street. The unresponsive male and female were lying next to a motorcycle near the safety bollards. AMR arrived on scene and assisted with the unresponsive male and female and both sadly succumbed to their injuries on scene.

The Bridgeport Serious Crash Investigation Team was requested and responded to the location. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined 29-year-old Rohith Gurumurthy of Bridgeport, Ct. was operating a 2016 black Ducati, Scrambler 800, and 23-year-old Zaveriya Shaikh of Bridgeport, Ct., was a passenger. The 2016 black Ducati Scrambler 800 was traveling east on Waldemere Road and continued traveling east on Atlantic Street. The operator of the motorcycle lost control and mounted the curb, and the motorcycle came to rest in the grass near the safety bollards at 1080 Atlantic Street.