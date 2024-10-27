Firearm Recovered During Traffic Stop in Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT – On October 22, 2024, during a midnight traffic stop for a violation, Bridgeport officers discovered an illegal firearm, leading to the arrest of the driver, identified as Eric Guillermo Goicochea, 26, from Manchester, CT. The stop revealed that Goicochea lacked a valid pistol permit, the vehicle was unregistered, and its license plates belonged to another car. Officers recovered a loaded Glock with an altered serial number and two loaded magazines from the vehicle.

Goicochea faces charges for illegal firearm possession, firearm alteration, failure to store a firearm properly, carrying without a permit, operating under suspension, falsifying a marker, driving without insurance, and failure to obey a stop sign. Bail was set at $75,000. The Bridgeport Police Department remains committed to enhancing public safety through ongoing proactive enforcement efforts.