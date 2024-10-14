Route 8/25 Exit 5 Is Now Exit 2B??

While driving to the Fallen Heroes event in Prospect, I couldn’t help but notice a series of renamed exits along the highway. Curious about the changes, I decided to ask Senator Tony Hwang, who was also attending the event, for some insight.



Senator Hwang explained that Connecticut is transitioning its highway exit numbers to align with the mile-marker system used across the country. This update is designed to improve consistency and make it easier for drivers to navigate using GPS systems. Instead of the traditional sequential numbering, the new system will reflect the number of miles from the state border, helping drivers better understand distances and locations.



Senator Hwang acknowledged that the change is causing some confusion, but assured me that public awareness efforts are underway to ease the transition. While it may take time for everyone to adjust, he emphasized that this system is ultimately more accurate and in line with national standards.



There’s also an interesting story behind the absence of Exit 43 on the Merritt Parkway. As the tale goes, a prominent figure close to the governor at the time allegedly requested that no exit be placed near their home, which is why Exit 43 doesn’t exist. Whether fact or myth, it remains a quirky piece of Connecticut roadway history.

